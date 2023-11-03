Azerbaijan is actively working to prepare peace treaty with Armenia

3 November 2023 13:09 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan is actively working on the preparation of a peace treaty with Armenia, Chairman of the Centre for Analysis of International Relations (CAMO) Farid Shafiyev said at a conference on "The Third Anniversary of the Great Victory: Challenges and Prospects of the Post-Conflict Period", Azernews reports, citing Report.

The chairman noted that this peace treaty will be based on three main principles: ensuring territorial integrity, opening transport links, and delimitating borders.

"Even after the victory in the Second Garabagh War in 2020, Azerbaijan expressed readiness to start working on a peace treaty, but the other side [Armenia] did not try to help in this," Shafiyev said, adding that after September 2023, the Armenian government slightly changed its views on this issue and declared its readiness to sign a peace treaty.

"But this does not mean that all issues will be resolved. Many international players are trying to put on the international agenda the return of Garabagh Armenians to the liberated lands, but no one is talking about the return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia," Shafiyev said.

