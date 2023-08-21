Istanbul hosts Samsung Bosphorus Cross-Continental Swimming Race for 35th time

21 August 2023 20:05 (UTC+04:00)

The Turkish metropolis of Istanbul hosted the Samsung Bosphorus Cross-Continental Swimming Race for the 35th time, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The Turkish National Olympic Committee organized the event, which took place Sunday, in which more than 2,600 athletes from over 70 countries competed on the 6.5-kilometer (4-mile) course.

Dutch Ambassador to Türkiye Joep Wijnands also took part, swimming from the Asian side of Istanbul to the European side.

Dogukan Ulac finished first in the men's general category with 41 minutes and 22 seconds. Kerem Hosgor ranked second with 43 minutes and 31 seconds, while Halil Sensoy finished third with 43 minutes and 44 seconds.

Burcunaz Narin meanwhile took top spot in the women's general category with 42 minutes and 54 seconds, while Hilal Zeyneb Sarac took second place with 43 minutes and 59 seconds and Ada Liza Celik took third place with 44 minutes and 17 seconds.

The race was organized for the first time by the Turkish National Olympic Committee on July 23, 1989, with the support of the International Olympic Committee and the participation of 68 swimmers.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz