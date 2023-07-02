Russia’s first scheduled flight since 2022 lands in Cuba

2 July 2023 20:35 (UTC+04:00)

The first flight from Russia after the resumption of the scheduled air service landed in Cuba, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

It took about thirteen hours for the flight of the Rossiya airline, a member of the Aeroflot Group, to reach Cuba from the Sheremetyevo Airport of Moscow.

The flight was made by the Boeing-777 airplane, with almost 100% seat occupancy.

Flights will be made twice per week, on Thursday and Saturday. "The demand for tickets is enormous," official spokesman of Rossiya Sergey Starikov said earlier.

