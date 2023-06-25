Bratsigovo Hosts International Architectural Forum Dedicated to Immovable Cultural and Historical Heritage

25 June 2023 23:15 (UTC+04:00)

For the third year in a row, the town of Bratsigovo, Southern Bulgaria, will host the international architectural forum dedicated to immovable cultural and historical heritage, titled "Bratsigovo - The Stone Flow of Time," Azernews reports, citing BTA.

It begins on June 26, and will continue until July 2. From this year, the event is under the patronage of the Ministry of Culture. Architect Desislava Dimitrova is the main organizer of the forum.

The forum will begin with an exhibition of the Thracian treasure from the village of Ravnogor, which will be presented in the Regional History Museum in Pazardzhik. This is the only day in the current year when the priceless archaeological find can be seen. The treasure from the 2nd century BC, entirely of silver and gold, consists of nine objects, part of a decoration for horse ammunition - a bridle, a head and seven round appliques. On six of them, grouped in pairs, used for breastplates on either side of the horse's head, are depicted busts of the goddesses Athena, Artemis and Nike.

From June 27, the forum's programme continues in Bratsigovo with lectures and presentations dedicated to immovable cultural heritage, art and the future perspective for restoration of historic buildings, also related to energy efficiency. Three exhibitions will be opened in the Vasil Petleshkov community centre - "Architecture for education and culture" by Belin Mollov, "Contemporary Italian Art" and "International experience of energy efficiency in cultural monument buildings".

On June 30, a round table will be held between the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works, universities, industry organizations, head architects, associations and experts from Bulgaria and Italy on the topic "Energy efficiency in buildings with the status of immovable cultural heritage".

On July 1, there is a series of diverse events - a theoretical and practical workshop on "Clay, lime plasters and hemp concrete", led by Georgi Georgiev and Dimitar Mihailov, children's architectural workshop - "Classroom of the Future" competition and watercolor plein air with Belin Mollov in the courtyard of the museum of the Bratsigovo Professional High School of Construction and Architecture.

The programme of the forum wil end with a theatrical performance by a visiting Italian theatre in the style of commedia dell'arte of TeatroImmagine di Venezia in the community Vasil Petleshkov centre on July 2, with no entrance fee.

The organizers of the forum are the Chamber of Architects in Bulgaria, Bulgarian Construction Chamber, Bratsigovo Municipality, the Embassy of Italy, the Italian Cultural Institute in Bulgaria. Official partners of the event are the Regional History Museum - Pazardzhik, the University of Architecture, Construction and Geodesy, the National Association of Municipalities and the Cultural Heritage Society, an associate partner of Europa Nostra.

