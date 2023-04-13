Canada imposes sanctions against 14 Russian nationals, 34 entities - Trudeau

13 April 2023 08:04 (UTC+04:00)

Canada imposes sanctions against 14 people and 34 legal entities from Russia, including ones connected to Wagner PMC, plus 9 enterprises connected to Belarus’ financial sector, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday.

According to the prime minister, Ottawa made this step in order to "increase pressure" on Russia.

The sanctioned companies include cargo airlines, satellite data companies, and communication equipment makers, among other things.

The list on Belarus includes the National Bank of Belarus, Priorbank, VTB (Belarus) and the Belarusian office of Sberbank.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz