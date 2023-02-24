Turkmen-British political consultations held in Ashgabat

24 February 2023 22:46 (UTC+04:00)

Political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the UK took place in Turkmenistan.

The delegation of Turkmenistan was headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Vepa Hajiyev, and the British side was headed by Deputy Head of the Department of Eastern Europe and Central Asia of the British Foreign Ministry Justin McKenzie Smith

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on issues such as bilateral relations and regional policy, trade and economic cooperation and human resources.

The need for further intensification of bilateral cooperation in the international arena, in particular within the framework of the UN, was stressed, and the importance of mutual support for international initiatives and initiatives within the framework of reputable regional and international platforms was also noted.

In addition, the diplomats discussed the current state of trade relations. In this context, the need to intensify further steps to increase the volume of mutual trade using the potential of the Turkmen-British Trade and Industry Council (TUKTIC) was emphasized, and the possibility of organizing an Investment Forum of Turkmenistan in London was discussed.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan and the UK have common interests in key areas of cooperation - politics, economy, energy, and investment. Currently, Turkmenistan's attention to the British side is caused by the fact that the UK occupies one of the leading positions in the production of electrical equipment, in the field of electronics, nanotechnology, pharmaceuticals, finance, and many other sectors of the economy.

