By Trend

In October 2018, 153,201 tourists from Georgia visited Turkey, which is 28 percent less than in the same month of 2017, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Turkey told Trend Dec. 4.

The share of Georgian citizens in the total number of foreigners who visited Turkey in October 2018, amounted to 4 percent.

In January - October 2018, a total of 1,792,478 tourists from Georgia visited Turkey, which is 13.48 percent less compared to the same period of 2017, the ministry stated.

Thus, 5.04 percent accounted for the share of Georgian citizens in the total number of foreigners who visited Turkey in January - October 2018.

In October 2018, 3.8 million tourists visited Turkey, which is 25.48 percent more compared to October 2017, according to the ministry.

As of January-October 2018, 35,571,419 tourists visited Turkey, which is 22.43 percent more than in January-October 2017, the ministry noted.

The ministry said that in October 2018, 1,359,212 tourists visited Turkey's Antalya province, while Istanbul's visitors amounted to 1,230,070 tourists.

In January-October 2018, Antalya and Istanbul were visited by 12,008,939 and 11,340,081 tourists, respectively, the ministry added.

---

