13 November 2018 12:15 (UTC+04:00)
186
By Trend
The first train from Russia's Kazan to the Uzbek capital, Tashkent, will leave on December 11 from the Kazan-1 station, Uzbek media reported, referring to Russian outlets.
The cost of the trip ranges from 10,295 to 13,414 Russian rubles (roughly $152 - $198) per seat.
Travel time is 75 hours. The train will depart from Tashkent on Saturdays and from Kazan - on Tuesdays. Tickets can only be purchased at ticket offices. Online sale of tickets is not available.
The train is served by Uzbekistan Railways. The carrier extended the route 315/316 Tashkent - Yekaterinburg to Kazan.
---
