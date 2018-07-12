By Trend

An Iranian deputy labor minister said a deal between Iran Technical and Vocational Training Organization and Germany to send Iranian trained manpower to the European country will be finalized.

"An agreement between Tehran and Berlin to dispatch 3,000 to 5,000 Iranian manpower to Germany will be finalized in late August," Suleiman Pakseresht told Mehr news agency.

On June 11, the Iranian official travelled to Germany and held a meeting with the head of the Federal Institute of German Technical and Vocational Education in Berlin during which they discussed ways to send Iranian manpower Germany.

Pakseresht, who heads the Iran Technical and Vocational Training Organization, further stressed that all candidates need to receive special training based on Germany’s working regulations and standards.

"One of the prerequisites for all candidates is that they all must be able to speak German language," he said.

Pakseresht said he would travel to Germany next month to finalize the agreement.

On March 5, Germany’s Stiftung Bildung and Handwerk (Education and Craft Foundation) signed a memorandum of understanding with the Technical and Vocational Training Organization and Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture.

Based on the MoU, Iranian educators and teachers of vocational schools will be trained by German experts in the field. Germany’s Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development will finance the project and the Iranian side will provide the facilities and required personnel.

The MoU stipulates that SBH will transfer its dual education system methods to the Iranian side over three years to encourage Iranian industries and private sector to train their workforce.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz