OPEC backs Azerbaijan's efforts in combating climate change

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has expressed its support for Azerbaijan's efforts in combating climate change and pledged to assist in the successful hosting of the upcoming COP29 climate conference, Azernews reports.

During the opening ceremony of the 29th International Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition - Caspian Oil & Gas and the 12th Caspian International Power and Green Energy Exhibition - Caspian Power as part of the Baku Energy Week at the Baku Expo Center, OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais commended Azerbaijan's approach to the conference.

"It was heartening to hear that Azerbaijan is adopting an inclusive approach to COP29, considering all opinions, including those of the oil industry," he said.

Azerbaijan has been taking significant steps towards sustainable energy and reducing its carbon footprint. The country has set ambitious targets for renewable energy development, aiming to increase the share of renewables in its total energy mix to at least 30% by 2030.

Secretary General Al Ghais further emphasized OPEC's readiness to stand shoulder to shoulder with Azerbaijan in its climate change mitigation efforts.

"We support Azerbaijan's constructive activities, as they listen to everyone while being pragmatic and progressive. I am confident that the event will be a great success, and we are ready to stand by your side," he affirmed.

The OPEC leader also stressed the importance of strengthening international cooperation in the fight against climate change. He called for allowing each country to chart its own path based on its national circumstances, considering the principles of equity and common but differentiated responsibilities, as well as respective capabilities, in line with the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the Paris Agreement.

