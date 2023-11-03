Yerevan says implementation of peace agenda is underway

3 November 2023 12:49 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

"The sixth round of the exchange of proposals on signing a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan is being held."

According to Azernews, this was stated by Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan with reference to Armenian media, at the session of the National Assembly.

The Armenian FM notes that Yerevan's course on the implementation of the peace agenda continues.

Mirzoyan stressed that the first principle of the agreement is related to the mutual recognition of the territorial integrity of the two countries:

"The second principle is related to the delimitation and demarcation of borders. This process should be carried out on the basis of the most recent and legitimate maps of the Soviet era. The third principle is related to the opening of regional transport communications.

According to him, the settlement of Armenian-Turkish relations is very important for Yerevan. The Minister also stated that "Soon there will be good news regarding the opening of the Armenian-Turkish border for the citizens of other countries".

A. Mirzoyan noted that he met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Tehran and that special representatives of the two countries were present for the talks:

"The talks are being held towards the normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations. I want to express my optimism. Because in the near future, there may be good news about our agreement on opening the interstate land border between Armenia and Turkiye for a special group of people."

The Foreign Minister stressed that Armenia is interested in regular relations with its four neighbors (Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkiye and Iran).

