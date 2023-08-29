66-year-old IDP says she was 35 when she left Lachin: There is no limit to my joy

29 August 2023 11:06 (UTC+04:00)

In accordance with the order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, the return of former IDPs to the reconstructed city of Lachin continues, Azernews reports, citing Trend.

After 30 years of longing, we are returning to our native land. There is no limit to my joy.

Fazilya Aliyeva, who is returning to the town of Lachin.

Aliyeva noted that she was 35 years old when she left the town.

"Now I am 66 years old. I am very happy, we are returning to our native land," Aliyeva said.

The Lachin resident wished good health to President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan.

"May the Almighty God rest the souls of our martyrs, and give good health to the veterans who gave us this joy," she added.

"Today I feel very happy and proud" - Lachin resident

"Today I feel very happy and proud. We are returning to our ancestral lands" says Telman Mirzayev, who is returning to the town of Lachin.

He expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev, as well as all those who took part in the process of returning the territories.

"We are returning to our ancestral lands where we grew up. Long live Azerbaijan!", he added.

It should be noted that today 13 families (52 people) are returning to the town of Lachin.

"To return to her native land 31 years later is a great happiness" - Lachin resident

"It is a great happiness to return to my native land 31 years later".

Basti Hajiyeva, a resident of Lachin.

She noted that she was 28 years old when she left Lachin.

"Now I am almost 60 years old. God bless our President Ilham Aliyev and our veterans. May Almighty God rest the souls of our martyrs! Thanks to them we are returning to our native lands.

As soon as I reach Lachin, I will go to my father's house, and visit the graves of my relatives," Hajiyeva added.

It should be noted that today 13 families (52 people) are returning to Lachin town. Thus, 247 families (956 people) are permanently settled in Lachin.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz