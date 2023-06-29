Azerbaijani Army positions subjected to fire

29 June 2023 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

On June 28, from 10:35 p.m. to 11:15 p.m., units of the Armenian armed forces from positions located in the directions of Istisu, Yukhari Shorja settlements of Basarkechar district, Arazdeyan settlements of Vedi district shelled the positions of Azerbaijani army located in the directions Zaylik and Istisu of Kalbajar district, Heydarabad settlements of Sadarak district of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing Ministry of Defense (MOD).

MOD added that from 23:55 on June 28 to 00:50 on June 29, the positions of the Azerbaijani Army located in the direction of the Shusha district were also fired at by members of illegal Armenian armed groups in the territory of Azerbaijan where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed.

MOD noted Azerbaijani Army Units Adequate response measures were taken by the units of the Azerbaijani army.

