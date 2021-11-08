By Trend

President of Belarus told the President of Azerbaijan that a monument to prominent poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi, born in Ganja, would be erected in Minsk as a sign of friendship between the peoples of Belarus and Azerbaijan.

