Participants of Global Media Forum visit historical sites of Shusha

23 July 2023 11:05 (UTC+04:00)

Participants of the Shusha Global Media Forum on “New Media in the Era of the 4th Industrial Revolution” have familiarized themselves with the historical sites and picturesque nature of Shusha city, Azernews reports with reference to Azertag.

The visitors first viewed the Walls of Shusha Fortress, as well as the shot monuments of Azerbaijan’s prominent art personalities such as Khurshidbanu Natavan, Bulbul and Uzeyir Hajibayli at the Central Square of Shusha.

They then got acquainted with the house of Khurshidbanu Natavan, the “Khan gizi” spring as well as Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque, Mehmandarovs' Estate Complex and the Gazanchi Church in Shusha.

They were briefed about the history of the city, the city’s state under almost 30-year old Armenian occupation, as well as the restoration process carried out here.

The visitors then enjoyed the fascinating panorama of the Jidir Duzu plain.

