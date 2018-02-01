By Aygul Salmanova

Carpet weaving, one of the oldest arts of Azerbaijan, amaze everyone with their extraordinary richness and variety of ornamental motifs.

Ethnographic carpet that belongs to the period of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (1918-1920) is protected at the National History Museum of Azerbaijan.

The carpet belongs to Karabagh carpet school. It was woven as a sign of gratitude to the Turkish Army who came to prevent the genocide committed by the Bolshevik-Dashnak forces against Azerbaijanis at the invitation of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic. Its size is 190x140 cm.

The carpet was woven on the basis of a photograph taken in 1916. The photo is engraved on the main part of the carpet. According to the text on the carpet, those in photograph are: "Almighty Anvar bey," "Mr. Shevket Pasha," "Mr. Yusuf Izzatdin," "Sultan V Muhammad Rashad Khan".

A poem written in the Persian language has been woven into one of the covers of the carpet. The text of the poem is not fully readable.

On the other side of the carpet, the famous Karabagh tulips were woven.

The ethnographic carpet included in the museum is an important source for the study of Azerbaijani ethnography and the Azerbaijani-Ottoman relations in the early 20th century and is waiting for its researchers.

Carpet weaving is one of the oldest arts and crafts of the country. The data of archaeological research conducted on the territory of Azerbaijan and the monuments of literature testify that the art of carpet weaving originated in the country in ancient times.

A feature of the national carpet ornament is the use of images of plant, zoomorphic, anthropomorphic and abstract geometric forms. Its distinct color palette and design allows to easily recognize Azerbaijani carpet. An unusual scheme of cherry red, yellow-green and sky blue adds color distinction to masterful draftsmanship of the Azerbaijani carpets. Its patterns differ depending on the region in which and the layout and material from which it is woven.

By geographical position, peculiarities of patterns, composition, color solution and technical features, Azerbaijani carpets are conditionally divided into seven carpet-making schools: Guba, Baku or Absheron, Shirvan, Ganja, Gazakh, Karabakh, and Kabriz.

In 2010, the Azerbaijani carpet was proclaimed a Masterpiece of Intangible Heritage by UNESCO.

