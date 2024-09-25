Azerbaijan’s water resources to decrease by 20-25% from 2020 to 2050 - Deputy Chairman

25 September 2024 14:06 (UTC+04:00)

The negative effects of global climate change are expanding worldwide, and Azerbaijan, located in an arid zone, is significantly affected.

Azernews reports that Zakir Guliyev, deputy chairman of the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency, highlighted these concerns during the Regional Climate Conference on "Enhancing climate action in agriculture in Europe and Central Asia"

"In today’s conditions, the preservation of ecological balance, efficient use of natural resources, and protection of water, soil, and atmosphere from pollution have become universal issues," said Guliyev. He noted that demographic growth, increased consumption, global warming, and the depletion of natural resources demand urgent environmental actions.

“In the context of a global environmental crisis, maintaining a necessary balance between the economy, society, and the environment can only be achieved through the formation of a new, ecologically safe, and economically optimal development model,” he added.

Guliyev emphasized Azerbaijan’s limited water resources: “Long-term data show that the republic’s surface water resources amount to 30 billion cubic meters. Only 30% of these resources are formed within the country, while 70% come from neighboring territories. Due to climate change and prolonged droughts, the flow of the Kura and Araz rivers, our main water arteries, has sharply decreased, and many internal rivers have dried up. In the hottest months, agricultural plants' water demand peaks, making irrigation difficult.”

Guliyev further explained that these challenges require more efficient use of current water resources and exploration of non-traditional sources such as underground water, sea water, and treated waste. “Forecast data suggests that the country’s water resources will decrease by 20-25% from 2020 to 2050, and by 30-35% from 2070 to 2100,” he stated.

