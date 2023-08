6 August 2023 10:35 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani judoka Nihad Mamishov has become the winner of the 2nd CIS Games held in Minsk, Belarus Azernews reports, citing local media outlet.

He secured the gold medal in the men`s 50kg weight class.

Judoka Khadija Abdullayeva grabbed a bronze medal for Azerbaijan in the women`s 40kg weight division.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz