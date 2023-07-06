2024 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix to be held in autumn

6 July 2023 15:22 (UTC+04:00)

Formula 1 has officially announced the 2024 calendar. The 2024 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will take place on September 13-15, Azernews reports. Thus, for the first time the Baku race will be held in autumn.

The calendar includes 24 races. The season starts on March 2 in Bahrain and ends in Abu Dhabi on December 8.

Recall that the 2023 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix became the first event in the season to feature a new format specifically adopted for Grand Prix, which includes the additional sprint race.

Red Bull pilot Sergio Perez became a winner of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. His team mate Max Verstappen finished in second place, while Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc ranked third.

The adrenaline-fuelled race has gathered F1 fans from 60 countries. Formula 1 race has been held in Azerbaijan for the seventh year. However, this is the first time that tickets are sold so quickly.

As the Baku City Circuit's National Press Officer Turab Teymurov earlier told Azernews, the 2023 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has broken all records for ticket sales.

Most of the tickets have been bought by motorsport fans from the Netherlands, the UK, Turkiye, Kazakhstan, India, the USA, and Mexico.

