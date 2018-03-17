By Trend

Azerbaijani gymnast Marina Nekrasova won silver medal in vault competitions at FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku on March 17, scoring 14.216 points in the finals.

Oksana Chusovitina (Uzbekistan), who scored 14,300 points, won the gold medal in the vault competitions, while Tyasha Kiseleff (Slovenia) won the bronze medal with 13,833 points.

Another Azerbaijani gymnast Yuliya Inshina scored 13,466 points in the final and took the fourth place.

The first day of finals for individual apparatuses of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on March 17.

A total of 102 gymnasts from 25 countries are taking part in the competitions that will last until March 18.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz