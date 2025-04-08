Kyrgyzstan intends to develop green energy in partnership with United Nations

8 April 2025 19:35 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Kyrgyz authorities, in cooperation with the United Nations, plan to continue developing green energy and addressing environmental issues, Azernews reports.

This was stated by Minister Jeenbek Kulubayev during a meeting with UN Secretary-General António Guterres in New York.

"During his working visit to New York, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Jeenbek Kulubayev met with UN Secretary-General António Guterres. During the meeting, Minister Kulubayev expressed support for the United Nations' efforts to ensure international peace and security, as well as address global socio-economic and climate challenges," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

During the meeting, Kulubayev "confirmed Kyrgyzstan's commitment to sustainable development goals" and highlighted the republic's key priorities, such as promoting the "mountain agenda," developing a green economy, and protecting the environment.

"In this regard, the Foreign Minister requested UN support in further advancing these issues on the international stage," the ministry added.

The head of Kyrgyzstan's Foreign Ministry also informed Guterres about the "political transformations" occurring in Central Asia, as well as the joint efforts of regional countries to "strengthen peace and stability."

Kyrgyzstan is known for its vast mountainous landscapes, which make it especially vulnerable to climate change. As part of its green energy goals, the country is focusing on utilizing its natural resources, such as hydropower, to promote renewable energy. This commitment could play a significant role in both reducing regional energy dependence and tackling environmental challenges.