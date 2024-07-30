China to build world's first nuclear power plant using molten thorium salt

30 July 2024 19:45 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

China plans to create the world's first nuclear power plant based on molten thorium salt in the Gobi Desert, Azernews reports.

The innovative facility, which, according to the Chinese authorities, will start operating by 2025, intends to change the global energy sector thanks to its advanced technologies and prospects for creating safer and more environmentally friendly nuclear energy.

Thorium will be used instead of uranium as fuel at this station. Its reactor does not need water for cooling, since liquid salt or carbon dioxide will be used to transfer heat and generate electricity. Another advantage of using thorium as a primary fuel is to eliminate concerns about a possible shortage of uranium, which is commonly used in reactors.

China's molten thorium salt nuclear power plant will eventually become the first and only molten salt nuclear reactor since the United States shut down its test reactor in 1969.

