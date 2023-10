Türkiye to supply Estonia with 230 armored vehicles worth $211M

19 October 2023 19:50 (UTC+04:00)

Two Turkish vehicle manufacturers, Otokar and Nurol Makina, on Wednesday signed contracts with Estonia for the supply of 230 armored vehicles worth around €200 million (approximately $211 million), Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

A contract signing ceremony was held in the Estonian capital Tallinn for the 230 4X4 and 6X6 vehicles to be delivered to Estonian security forces by the Estonian Centre for Defence Investments (ECDI).

“Additionally, four wheeled armoured vehicles have been purchased for the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Centre of the Estonian Rescue Board. These armoured vehicles are intended to safeguard members of the Defence Forces in combat situations, ensuring their rapid and secure deployment on the battlefield,” according to a statement from the ECDI.

During the ceremony, Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler and his Estonian counterpart Hanno Pevkur signed a Letter of Intent, and Haluk Gorgun, president of the Turkish Defense Industry Agency, and Magnus Valdemar Saar, director general of the ECDI signed a protocol for cooperation in the two countries' defense industries.

Later, contracts were signed between ECDI and Otokar for the supply of ARMA 6X6 armored combat vehicles, and NurolMakina for the supply of NMS (YORUK) 4X4 armored combat vehicles. Otokar Deputy General Manager Sedef Vehbi and Engin Aykol, Nurol Makina’s CEO signed the contracts.

Speaking at the event, Turkish Minister Guler said the signed letter of intent will strengthen the two countries' excellent relations and allow the defense industry and companies to collaborate more.

Noting that the two countries have very good relations based on mutual respect, Guler said the 100th anniversary of bilateral relations will be celebrated in 2024.

“Relations in the defense industry will bring the two countries closer,” the minister said, adding “The products of Turkish companies will further strengthen the Estonian army and contribute to regional security. The memorandum of intent will further develop good relations.”

For his part, Estonian Defense Minister Pevkur said that following the Ukraine-Russia war, Estonia realized it did not have much time to strengthen its defense.

“I am very pleased to sign this letter of intent, which will further our cooperation in the defense industry,” Pevkur said.

He also added that NATO is a great military power and the latest developments in Ukraine and Israel have reaffirmed the importance of keeping this great power together.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz