Georgian Ambassador to Israel: no information on injured citizens in country “so far” amid Hamas attacks

15 October 2023 22:40 (UTC+04:00)

Lasha Zhvania, Georgia’s Ambassador to Israel, on Saturday said the Embassy had not received any information “so far” about injured Georgian citizens in Israel amid attacks by Hamas on the country’s territory and the anticipated ground operation by the Israeli armed forces into Gaza, adding “there are no Georgian citizens in the Gaza Strip,” Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

In his comments to Public Broadcaster, Zhvania noted that flights from Tel Aviv to Georgia’s capital Tbilisi and the Black Sea city of Batumi were planned on Sunday and in the following days.

Last week, Hamas launched more than 5,000 rockets from Gaza into Israel’s territory, with the fighters entering Israeli territories and kidnapping citizens, both alive and dead. The Israeli Government declared a state of war alert, has bombed Gaza and is preparing for an expected ground operation into the sector.

Georgian officials, including the country’s Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, President Salome Zourabichvili and Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili, condemned the attacks.

