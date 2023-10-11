Five people injured in Moscow subway train collision, says Mayor Sobyanin

11 October 2023 20:50 (UTC+04:00)

Five people, including an engine driver, have been injured after two trains collided in the Moscow subway at the Pechatniki station, in the southeastern section of the Russian capital, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

Previous reports said that an engine driver of one of the trains and three passengers were injured in the incident.

"The engine driver sustained a moderate injury that is not life-threatening," Sobyanin wrote on his Telegram channel. "The other victims sustained minor injuries. Their condition is fair and their lives and health are not in danger."

"All five of them were rushed to hospitals for additional medical screening. They will be given the required assistance," the mayor added.

The press office of the Russian Emergencies Ministry confirmed to TASS earlier that the engine driver, who had been pinned between the two trains, has been extracted by first responders. According to unconfirmed reports, he sustained bruises, fractures and cuts caused by shards of shattered glass.

The Department of Transportation and Roadway Infrastructure Development of Moscow stated on its Telegram channel that the collision occurred after the engine driver manually switched off the automatic speed control system. The train driver confirmed this information.

Two trains collided on Wednesday morning at the Pechatniki station of the Lyublinsko-Dmitrovskaya line of Moscow’s sprawling subway system. Traffic was suspended on the affected stretch of subway track, while trains continue moving on the opposite track at longer-than-usual time intervals.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz