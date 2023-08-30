Deutsche Bank to provide Uzbektelecom with a loan of €400 million

30 August 2023 20:35 (UTC+04:00)

The company is also entering into two deals to modernize its communications infrastructure for $222 million, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz news agency.

Uzbektelecom is attracting a new foreign loan for a large amount, it follows from the data of the Unified Portal of Corporate Information.

The loan is provided by Deutsche Bank to increase the liquidity of the state-owned telecom operator and replenish its working capital. The corresponding decision was approved at the meeting of shareholders of the company, held on August 16.