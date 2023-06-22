Turkish Cypriots to break embargoes imposed on their lands

22 June 2023 15:20 (UTC+04:00)

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz held a joint press conference with President Ersin Tatar as part of his TRNC contacts. Yılmaz said, “The Turkish Cypriots will break the embargoes that have been imposed on these lands for years in the Turkish Century, and they will open up to the world. We will continue to defend the two-state solution model on the basis of sovereign equality and equal international status in the Turkish Cypriots' struggle for justice.

Yılmaz, who met with President Ersin Tatar within the scope of his contacts in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), made a statement on the rights of Turkish Cypriot rights.

We will overcome the problems together

Explaining that they will worry about the problems of the Turkish Cypriots and that they will not see their needs separate from the needs of Turkiye, Yılmaz said: “The Turkish Cypriots will one by one break the embargoes that have been imposed on these lands for years in the Turkish Century, and they will open up to the world. The Turkish Cypriot people have been facing these unfair embargoes for nearly 50 years, but together we will overcome all these problems.”

Get the place it deserve

“Maybe these processes may be long for a person's life, but they are not really long periods in the history of a country or nation. We will get through these times together with patience, if necessary, in order to achieve national goals. I believe that the TRNC and Turkish Cypriot people, as a sovereign state and nation, will take their rightful place in the international arena within the framework of international law as soon as possible.”

We will continue to support

“We are already continuing our work on this issue, both in agreement and in unity of heart. In this context, observer membership to the Organization of Turkish States has also been a valuable step, again a very important indicator of our two-state approach. I believe that the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus will come to a much further point politically, militarily, economically and sociologically. We will continue to support the Turkish Cypriots with all our institutions and organizations.”

We will defend the two-state solution

Stating that they discussed the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean as well as the Cyprus issue in their meeting with Ersin Tatar, Yılmaz said, “Resolving the Cyprus issue in a way that guarantees the legitimate rights and security of the Turkish Cypriot people is one of the most important priorities of our country.” Pointing out that the solution in Cyprus can only be built on the facts on the Island, Yılmaz made the following assessments: “The fact that the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus is an observer member to the Organization of Turkish States with its constitutional name and that it has an observer status in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Turkish States, the course on the way to recognition is at a slow pace. We will continue to defend the two-state solution model on the basis of sovereign equality and equal international status in the struggle for justice of the Turkish Cypriots. We have never been the side of the solution, but I would like to express that we are always open to a solution in a two-state manner, very clearly and openly in our stance. However, in the Eastern Mediterranean, our country is determined to protect both its rights on its continental shelf and the legitimate rights and interests of the Turkish Cypriots, who are the equal and common owners of the island of Cyprus.

