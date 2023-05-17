Armed terrorist killed near Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek

17 May 2023 23:50 (UTC+04:00)

An armed terrorist was killed during a special operation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan in the village of Dmitrievka of Chui region, the Interior Ministry said, Azernews reports citing Kabar.

According to the ministry, employees of the special forces of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Committee for National Security conducted an operation to detain a terrorist.

During his detention, he offered armed resistance. During a special operation, the terrorist was destroyed by employees of special units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Committee for National Security.

The operational-investigative group of the Ministry of Internal Affairs is currently working. More details will be provided later.

---

