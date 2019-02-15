By Trend

Turkey is doing everything possible to stabilize the situation in Syria, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in Sochi during a joint press conference with President of Iran Hassan Rouhani and President of Russia Vladimir Putin, Trend reports referring to the Turkish media.

According to Erdogan, peace and stability in Syria is what matters the most for Turkey. He noted that there are currently 3 million Syrian refugees living in Turkey.

The Russian, Iranian and Turkish presidents opened the fourth tripartite meeting of the heads of the guarantor states of the Astana process today in Sochi.

The first trilateral meeting took place on November 22, 2017 in Sochi.

The second summit was held on April 4, 2018 in Ankara, followed by the third one on September 7, 2018 in Tehran.

---

