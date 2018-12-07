By Trend

The 6th International Investment Forum Aktobe Invest has been launched in the Kazakh city of Aktobe, Trend reports citing the Kazakh media.

Administration of the Aktobe region annually organizes a forum to familiarize businessmen with the investment opportunities of the region and give an opportunity to meet with potential partners.

"Aktobe region focuses on multi-vector economic development, including the development of agro-industrial complex and manufacturing industry. Special attention is paid to import substitution," said Darkhan Yermaganbetov, deputy head of the industrial and innovative development department of the region.

A number of negotiations were held on the first day of the forum. For example, Kazakhtelecom specialists discussed with the public sector and business community representatives provision of broadband Internet access to rural settlements of the region.

Also, representatives of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Atameken, KazakhExport and Damu Entrepreneurship Development Fund explained the mechanisms of support and financing of the manufacturing industry and export-oriented enterprises.

This year more than 400 people from 23 countries participate in the forum. They include representatives of the Kazakh government, ministries and regional administrations, Kazakh businessmen and foreign investors. The foreign guests include representatives of China, South Korea, Azerbaijan, the EU countries, Belarus, Russia and Uzbekistan.

The main events will be held on December 7. As a result of the forum, it is planned to consolidate the previously reached agreements on the implementation of investment projects. In particular, 8 memorandums worth more than 100 billion tenge will be signed.

(371.8 KZT = 1 USD on Dec. 6)

