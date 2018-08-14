By Trend

Turkmenistan plans to start building railway ferries, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Manmathan Chakaev said.

Chakayev made the remarks in his report to the country's President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, local TV channel "Altyn Asyr" broadcasted.

This type of carriage of wagons by sea without intermediate cargo handling in the port is one of the most highly productive methods, its use allows for significantly saving the time for loading operations.

Berdimuhamedov noted that this is a very popular mode of transport for long-distance destinations. It also opens up great opportunities for transit, for example, of trains from Uzbekistan, which gains access to the sea through the port in Turkmenbashi.

The railway ferries are vessels intended for the carriage of railway vehicles.

