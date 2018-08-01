By Trend

A special unit established under the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Tajikistan will be engaged in protection of tourists, Sputnik Tajikistan reports referring to the official website of the ministry.

"Police officers can be involved, if necessary, in accompaniment of tourists to their destinations," Anvarjon Alizoda, head of the Department of Ecology of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Tajikistan, said at a meeting with representatives of tourism companies of Tajikistan.

The Department of Ecology of the Ministry of Internal Affairs has established a tourism sub-department, whose task is to protect public order, ensure the safety of tourists, provide them with the necessary information, protect the interests of tourists, prevent crimes among tourists and against tourists, the message says.

A car ploughed into a group of foreign tourists on July 29 in Tajikistan. Four tourists were killed. The "Islamic State" terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack on the foreign tourists.

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon instructed to strengthen security measures in the country, especially at strategic facilities.

---

