Trend:

Former President of Turkey Abdullah Gul stated that he will not nominate his candidacy in the presidential election, Turkish media reported April 28.

"I have always said that after leaving the post of the President of Turkey, I will leave the big politics," Gul said.

Earlier media reported that opposition of Turkey will nominate the candidacy of ex-President Abdullah Gul for the post of President of the country.

Eleven political parties will participate in the early parliamentary and presidential election, to be held in Turkey on June 24.

In the parliamentary election held in Turkey on November 1, 2015, the Justice and Development Party won 49.41 percent of the votes, the People's Republican Party (CHP) - 25.38 percent of the votes, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) - 11.93 percent, the Democratic Party of Peoples (HDP) - 10.7 percent of the votes.