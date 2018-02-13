By Kamila Aliyeva

Oil production at giant Tengiz field, developed in Kazakhstan’s Atyrau region, amounted to 28.7 million tonnes in 2017.

“In 2017, crude oil production at Tengiz field amounted to 28.7 million tonnes, or 229 million barrels. In 2008, Tengizchevroil (TCO) completed the project of injecting crude gas and commissioning a second-generation plant (SGG/SGP), as a result of which daily oil production amounted to approximately 75,000 tonnes, or 600,000 barrels, and daily production of natural gas - 22 million cubic meters (750 million cubic feet),” the press service of Tengizchevroil LLP reported.

In 2016, the field produced 27.5 million tonnes. Earlier, the Kazakh-American Future Growth project with an estimated cost of more than 3 trillion tenge was launched at Tengiz field.

This project will allow increasing volumes of extraction of raw materials on Tengiz field by 12 million tonnes per year that is from 27 to 39 million tonnes. The new plant will consist of individual modules weighing 53,000 tonnes. It is expected that the works will be completed by 2022.

Tengiz is located on the 2,500 square kilometer (1,600 square mile) project license area which includes the super giant Tengiz field, the smaller but sizable Korolev field and several exploratory prospects.

Estimated oil in place in the Tengiz field is 3.2 billion metric tonnes (25.5 billion barrels) with 200 million metric tonnes (1.6 billion barrels) in the Korolev field.

Total recoverable crude oil in the Tengiz and Korolev fields is estimated to be 800 million to 1.3 billion metric tonnes (6.4 to 10.7 billion barrels).

Tengiz, which was discovered in 1979, is one of the biggest oil fields in Kazakhstan. Its oil reserves are estimated at 3.2 billion metric tonnes (25.5 billion barrels).

The Tengizchevroil (TCO) partnership was formed on April 6, 1993, between Kazakhstan and Chevron. Chevron Corporation became the first foreign company which signed agreement with Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev. For 25 years, production at Tengiz has grown from 4 up to 28 million tonnes per year.

The shareholders of Tengizchevroil are KazMunaiGas national oil and gas company of Kazakhstan (20 percent), Chevron Overseas (50 percent), ExxonMobil (25 percent) and LukArco (5 percent).

