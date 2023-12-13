President Ilham Aliyev addresses "Azerbaijan Volunteers Week 2023" solidarity forumers

13 December 2023 15:58 (UTC+04:00)

A solidarity forum, "Azerbaijan Volunteers Week 2023," dedicated to the 100th anniversary of great leader Heydar Aliyev, is being held.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's address to the participants of the forum was read out at the forum:

Dear youth!

I extend my greetings to you as participants of the 6th solidarity forum of Azerbaijani volunteers, congratulate you on International Volunteer Day and wish you all good health and success in your future endeavors.

The forum holds special significance as it is organized within the framework of the "Heydar Aliyev Year," announced in our country in connection with the 100th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev. The volunteer movement, which gained momentum with the blessing of the Great Leader, united Azerbaijani youth on a shared platform and encompassed various domains of our public life over the past period. Guided by our rich cultural and moral values, this movement has embodied noble qualities such as philanthropy, dedication, and selfless assistance in its practical activities, rightfully earning the trust of society.

It is gratifying that today our volunteers enthusiastically join social initiatives and innovative projects across every corner of the country, aligning with the goals and principles of the state youth policy aimed at the continuous progress of Azerbaijan. Alongside our eco-activists, they actively engaged in peaceful actions that successfully opposed the illegal exploitation of our natural resources in Karabakh and brought positive results. They also possess experience in coordinating humanitarian aid activities beyond the country`s borders.

Now, we stand proudly in a new stage of the development of our independent history. Large-scale efforts are underway to restore the former harmony of life in our liberated territories as soon as possible.

I believe that you - the volunteers, who have chosen the recommendations of the Great Leader as your motto - will continue to demonstrate deep dedication to the Motherland and the state, actively contributing to the Great Return through your high level of engagement.

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 13 December 2023

---

