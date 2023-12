3 December 2023 17:21 (UTC+04:00)

A meeting of foreign ministers of the Caspian littoral states will be held in Moscow on the initiative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia on December 5, Azernews reports.

With reference to the Iranian media that bilateral meetings of foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan, Iran and Turkmenistan are planned.

