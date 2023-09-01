Newly appointed head of executive power of Guba district has been presented to team

1 September 2023 11:40 (UTC+04:00)

Ilgar Akif oghlu Mahmudov, who was appointed as the head of the Guba District Executive Power by the Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, was presented to the team today by the Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Head of the Territorial-Organization Affairs Department Zeynal Nagdaliyev with the participation of representatives of the district community, Azernews reports.

Zeynal Nagdaliyev delivered a speech at the presentation and conveyed the tasks and recommendations of the head of the country. Ilgar Mahmudov expressed gratitude for the trust shown to him.

---

