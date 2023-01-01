Zangezur Corridor to be definitely opened, whether Armenia wants it or not - President Aliyev

1 January 2023 01:30 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan has reiterated its determination to have the Zangazur Corridor commissioned.

“This year we opened an international airport in Zangilan. This is the second airport in the liberated territories, and the third one will be inaugurated in two years maximum,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his address on the occasion of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year, Azernews reports.

“Large-scale work is underway on opening the Zangazur Corridor, with railways and motor roads being constructed. The Zangazur Corridor will definitely be opened, whether Armenia wants it or not. We demonstrate our firm commitment, and everything is going according to plan. Our demand is reasonable and just. We must and will have a communication line with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, which is an integral part of Azerbaijan,” the Azerbaijani leader underscored.

