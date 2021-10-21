By Ayya Lmahamad

President Ilham Aliyev has said that liberated Zangilan region will become the transport and logistical center of Azerbaijan.

He made the remarks during his meeting with Zangilan region’s public on October 20.

“There will be not just an airport, but an international airport here, and Zangilan will become the transport and logistical center of our country. Because the Zangazur corridor passes through here, the railway and the Horadiz-Aghband highway are under construction,” he said.

The president stressed that Armenia agreed to the opening of the Zangazur corridor.

“Recent events related to the opening of the Zangazur corridor show that we are achieving what we want. Although the Armenian side resisted it at the first stage, they have now agreed to it,” Aliyev stated.

Speaking about the opening of the communications, Aliyev mentioned about the meeting of the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian deputy prime ministers in Moscow on October 20.

He noted that the issue of opening the highway and issue of the railway are being resolved.

“Thus, a modern logistical and transport center, cargo planes, passenger planes, railway junction, highways- the entire infrastructure will be built in Zangilan in parallel with the protection of nature, the protection of rivers,” he added.

Zangilan’s reconstruction

Speaking about the region’s reconstruction, the president underlined that a new era is beginning for Zangilan and that the city’s master plan is being prepared.

He recalled that the first “smart village” project in all liberated lands was implemented in Zangilan.

Aliyev stated that the work is already underway in the areas of tourism, agriculture, transport, logistics, environmental protection and creation of sustainable conditions for people.

“Aghali village is now under construction, and after the master plan of Zangilan city is approved, we will start construction work here as well.

Zangilan will become a modern and important region of the country,” he stressed.

He also noted that a substation of 50 MW was built in Zangilan.

Illegal operation of foreign companies

Stressing that the Okchuchay River is a natural disaster zone, the president noted that the analyses of water samples from there show that the amount of toxic substances exceeds the safety standard by 10-20 times.

He emphasized that all the rivers in liberated lands will be cleaned and the mining industry will develop there.

He also recalled that the Vejnali gold deposit was illegally exploited by the Armenians together with foreign companies.



The president emphasized that the process of suing those foreign companies had already started.

“Their attempts to evade this work are futile because everything is obvious.They were engaged in illegal work in another country, smuggled gold from here and sold it on world markets.We will bring those who were associated with them to justice. We have also involved international lawyers,” he stated