By Naila Huseynli

Azerbaijan has introduced amendments to immigration legislation. In accordance with the changes made to the Article 21 of the Migration Code foreigners and stateless persons who wants to stay temporarily in Azerbaijan for more than 15 days will get registered upon place of stay. To date, this period has been limited to 10 days.

According to changes in the law, lifting the ban on entry of foreigners (stateless persons) to the country is considered in case the grounds for cancellation of their permission for stay, residence or work in the country are removed.

In addition, the provision providing for a ban of five years on entry of foreigners and stateless persons was abolished. In the old version of the Migration Code, if a foreigner or stateless person has been brought to administrative responsibility twice or more times in the last three years for violating migration legislation, his entry into the country is restricted for a period of five years.

Another issue envisaged is about foreigners and stateless persons’ departure and re-entry to the country who have been subjected to administrative corrective measures in the form of administrative fine for violation of migration legislation. From now, they will be able to leave the country without any restrictions on re-entry to the country if they do not pay the fine. In this case, their entry to the country is restricted until they pay the fine and after paying the fine restrictions imposed on their entry to the country will be lifted.

According to the changes, foreigners (stateless persons) who have been rejected to grant permanent residence permission (PRP) will be able to apply for a temporary residence permit (TRP) to the State Migration Service with an application form.

It should be noted that the amendments to the Immigration Legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan is aimed to improve the situation of citizens, foreigners and stateless persons, labor migrant, to increase the satisfaction, to ensure transparency, to create conditions for more effective use of rights by foreigners and stateless persons having families and business relations in the country

Draft laws providing amendments to the migration legislation adopted by the Milli Majlis (National Parliament) of Azerbaijan on June 29, 2018. The changes will enter into force only after the sign of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

