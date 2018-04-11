By Trend

Based on the results of the first observations, there will be a high voter turnout at the presidential election in Azerbaijan, head of the Russian delegation of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly Ilyas Umakhanov told reporters in Baku April 11.

“We took part in the opening of polling stations since the very early morning. And there were huge queues already by eight o’clock in the morning,” he said.

A high voter turnout can be expected, said Umakhanov. He added that high voter turnout is expected in Baku, while there is still no information regarding the country's regions.

Speaking about the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Russia, Umakhanov expressed confidence that the fruitful cooperation will continue after the election.

Azerbaijan is holding presidential election today, on April 11. Eight candidates are registered for participating in the elections.

On the voting day, 5,426 permanent polling stations and 215 temporary polling stations in 125 constituencies are operating in the country.

Web cameras have been installed in 1,000 polling stations in 119 electoral districts. During the day, the voting process can be observed online from the website of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The election is observed by 894 international observers (61 organizations, 59 countries) and 58,175 local observers.

