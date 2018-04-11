By Trend

The presidential election is held in Azerbaijan in accordance with the legislation, political scientist Rasim Musabeyov told Trend when casting his vote on April 11.

Musabeyov noted that the voters are actively participating in the election.

"As I know, there have been no complaints from the presidential candidates participating in the elections. No serious allegations have been voiced by the election observation teams," he said.

The political scientist said that Azerbaijan, which is independent for more than 26 years, has extensive experience in the organization of the election process.

"From the technical point of view, everything is at a high level," he said.

Azerbaijan is holding presidential election today, on April 11. Eight candidates are registered for participating in the elections.

On the voting day, 5,426 permanent polling stations and 215 temporary polling stations in 125 constituencies are operating in the country.

Web cameras have been installed in 1,000 polling stations in 119 electoral districts. During the day, the voting process can be observed online from the website of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The election is observed by 894 international observers (61 organizations, 59 countries) and 58,175 local observers.

