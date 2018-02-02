By Laman Ismayilova

A major reconstruction and renovation work has already started in Baku Zoological Park.

The director of Baku Zoo Azer Huseynov said that the project is supported by the Public Association IDEA.

As a result, the Zoo's territory will double in size - up to 4.25 hectares, Sputnik Azerbaijan reported.

The conditions will be improved and will be close to animals' natural habitat.

"Favorite Corner" with pets and "House of Butterflies" will be established on the territory of the zoo. It is also planned to build a rehabilitation center for wounded and sick animals.

Huseynov stressed that he had long sought changes of this magnitude. Today the zoo contains more than 150 species and more than 1,000 animals. And a few days ago, twins of decorative goats appeared, which were placed in a warm place.

Meanwhile, MP Elmira Akhundova made proposal to prepare a bill on mass entertainment places. She said Baku Zoo and Baku State Circus are in a very bad condition and do not correspond to the image of the capital.

Azer Huseynov thanked her for excessive interest, adding that the zoo will never refuse additional public assistance.

A visit to Baku’s Zoo in the city center is always an exciting experience. The zoo has a lot to offer tourists taking them through some of the most distinctive global wildlife habitats in the world. The zoo keeps both animals living in Azerbaijan and those that not indigenous to the country.

The 4.25 hectares wildlife park, home to over 1,200 species of mammals, birds and reptiles, has been providing exciting wildlife experiences to visitors for over 80 years.

The Baku Zoo was first opened in 1928. A number of zoos were then opened in the different parts of the city in the search of the ideal location.

