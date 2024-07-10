All-Republic cleaning marathon starts in Azerbaijan tomorrow

10 July 2024 10:19 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova Read more

A nationwide cleanup marathon will start tomorrow in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Irada Ibrahimova, the press secretary of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources said that the scope of the cleanup campaigns held every weekend under the slogan "Clean Country" is being expanded.

"From now on, every Wednesday and Saturday, the Nationwide Cleanup Marathon will cover river valleys, forest areas, and sea coasts across the country," she added.

According to Ibrahimova, the cleanup campaigns, which have been held regularly for several years and cover the entire country, have already established a sense of responsibility among a certain segment of society.

"We believe that continuous cleanup campaigns instill a sense of responsibility in our citizens, making it clear that we are all responsible for areas polluted with waste, not just some organization," she stated.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz