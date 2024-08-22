Turkiye to host Azerbaijani Culture and Art Days

Azerbaijani Culture and Art Days will be held in the Turkish cities of Marmaris and Antalya on August 29-31, Azernews reports.

A series of events are organized within the project of the Azerbaijani Cultural Center operating under the Azerbaijani Embassy in Turkiye.

The project is carried out with the support of the Azerbaijani Cultural Center operating under the Azerbaijani Embassy in Turkiye and the Antalya Azerbaijan Culture and Solidarity Association.

The Azerbaijani Culture and Art Days will traditionally begin with a grand concert themed "Songs Without Farewell" which will be held on the stage of the ancient open-air amphitheater for 6,000 people in the city of Marmaris.

In the concert program, the music and dances of both countries will be performed by the artists of Azerbaijan and Turkiye.

As a continuation of the Azerbaijani Culture and Art Days, an exhibition on "Fine Art of Azerbaijan" will be opened on August 31 at the Nazim Hikmet Culture and Congress Center in Antalya.

At the exhibition, historical-national women's headscarves belonging to the "FR Collection" collection from Azerbaijan, the national costumes will be displayed, and an exhibition of the works of Azerbaijani women artists will be opened as well.

A wide concert program will also be held in Antalya with the participation of Azerbaijani artists.

At the concert, People's Artist of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan Gulyanag Mammadova, Honored Artists of Azerbaijan Ramil Gasimov, tar layer Sahib Pashazade, young Azerbaijani singers Aynur Isganderli, Vusala Asgarova will perform the national musical works, and the Azerbaijan Folk Dance Ensemble will delighted the audience with the national dances.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz