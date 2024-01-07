Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan discuss expanding coop in various fields [PHOTOS]

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are intended to further strengthen their ties in different areas. Director of the Heydar Aliyev Cultural Centre in Uzbekistan Samir Abbasov and the Executive Director of the Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan Friendship Society Erkin Nuridinov discussed the issues of expanding bilateral cooperation, Azernews reports.

The sides also mentioned the visit of the delegation of the Friendship Society to Azerbaijan this year and the interaction between universities in the two countries.

Samir Abbasov and Erkin Nuridinov discussed the implementation of joint projects with the Azerbaijan State Pedagogical University and Ganja State University.

During the meeting, it was noted that from this year on, the students of the Tashkent State Pedagogical University can study Azerbaijani language and literature.

The sides discussed the holding of the mutual lectures and organisational issues related to the Days of Azerbaijani Culture to be held at the state level this year in Uzbekistan.

In addition, an exchange of ideas was held to promote the heritage of Nizami Ganjavi, Muhammad Fizuli, and Maksud Sheikhzade, as well as the implementation of projects for translating and publishing their works.

Note that the Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan Friendship Society operates under the Committee of Interethnic Relations and Friendly Relations with Foreign Countries under the Uzbekistan Culture Ministry and on the basis of the Tashkent State Pedagogical University named after Nizami Ganjavi.

