Art Passage Creative Center initiates plein-air painting of young artists in Lachin [PHOTOS]

22 June 2023 11:12 (UTC+04:00)

A plein-air painting of young artists is held in the city of Lachin, liberated from occupation, by the initiative and organization of the "Art Passage" Creative Center, Azernews reports.

The project, which will continue from June 20 to 24, under the name "The road back to Lachin", 17 graduates of the Azerbaijan State Art Academy will create studies of the beautiful landscapes of Lachin, which has revived as a prosperous, modern city.

The description of the wonderful nature of Karabakh is considered a stage in the development of art. During the 30-year occupation, the young artists who watched Karabakh from the paintings of genius Sattar Bahlulzade, Mikayil Abdullayev and Nadir Abdurrahmanov, originally from Lachin, are now in Lachin. They are no longer creating new works from memories or photos - from the nature that opens before their eyes. In this sense, the first open-air exhibition of young artists held in Lachin is considered a historical event.

A plan of consistent, sustainable projects related to fine art has been developed at the "Art Passage" Center. Symposiums and international plein-air painting with the participation of famous artists of Azerbaijan are planned to be held in Lachin at the next stage.

