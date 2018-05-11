By Laman Ismayilova

A video mapping has been displayed on the building of the Heydar Aliyev Center.

The mapping was dedicated to the 95th anniversary of the birth of the national leader Heydar Aliyev, Trend Life reported.

The video mapping, accompanied by the song "Xalq Heydər söyləyəcək" consists of the flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan, photos of the national leader Heydar Aliyev and photographs of modern Azerbaijan.

Heydar Aliyev Center is a complex construction, which includes an auditorium (congress center), a museum, exhibition halls and administrative offices. Following a design competition in 2007, Zaha Hadid Architects was chosen to oversee the design of the Heydar Aliyev Center.

The Center holds exhibitions and concerts with the purpose of supporting the development of culture and introducing world culture to Azerbaijan, and expands the relations between countries and people through its projects.

