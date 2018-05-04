Trend:

An amazing concert by famous Bosnian musician and composer Goran Bregovic has been held in the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku.

Bregovic's performance was a unique event, which real music lovers and numerous fans of the musician could not miss. Any concert by Bregovic is always a grandiose event full of music and emotions.

The musician won the hearts of millions, triumphantly performing around the world.

Bregovic’s ability to feel and perceive various musical cultures allows him to synthesize songs of different peoples, as well as elements of electronic music.

The musician gained popularity in Eastern Europe thanks to Bijelo Dugme (White Button) rock band and became world-famous thanks to the music written for films, among which several films by Emir Kusturica.

The music he wrote for the films "Time of the Gypsies", "Arizona Dream" and "Underground", which was awarded at the Cannes Film Festival in 1995, gained the worldwide fame.

Bregovic also wrote music for the "Queen Margot" (La Reine Margot) film by French filmmaker Patrice Chereau, which won two awards at the Cannes Film Festival.

The Bosnian musician recorded albums with a number of famous singers, namely, Sezen Aksu, Kaya, Krzysztof Krawczyk, Georgios Dalaras.

Bregovic came to Baku after his performance in France, the Czech Republic and other European countries. Accompanied by an orchestra, he performed music written for famous films, as well as songs that have gained popularity in the world.

The program of the concert, full of magnificent music and exciting rhythms, included well-known compositions, as well as the musician's new songs.

Familiar musical rhythms, favorite songs from the movies created a truly fantastic atmosphere and made the event unforgettable for the spectators.

Bregovic performed such famous songs as "Kalashnikov" and "Bella Ciao" at the end of the concert program.

The concert has been magnificent and the audience will remember it for a long time.

