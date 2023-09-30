Azerbaijan's Azercosmos reports of its export earnings

30 September 2023 11:16 (UTC+04:00)

Azercosmos OJSC exported services satellite telecommunication services worth $12.7 million to 45 countries of the world, according to the September edition of the “Export Review” magazine published by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms & Communications, Azernews reports.

Azercosmos’ revenues from export of services for the reported term made up 78% of its total revenues. In August 2023, Azercosmos exported services worth $1.5 million to 40 countries of the world.

The top five satellite telecommunication services exports in January-August 2023 are the United Kingdom with $3.6 million, Luxembourg with $2.7 million, the UAE with $1.1 million, $713.2 thousand with Germany and Nigeria with $539.9 thousand.

